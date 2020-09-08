Ellen DeGeneres grilled Taylor Swift, Zac Efron over their ‘non-existent’ relationship

Noted talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has been getting scrutinized ever since claims of her ‘bullying’ came to surface.



And with the Mariah Carey interview adding fuel to the fire, many fans have been digging up old interviews of celebrities on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to identify her toxic traits.

On an episode of the show, actor Zac Efron and singer Taylor Swift had once shared the couch where DeGeneres may have fueled the rumours of their supposed relationship—which never existed.

“What did ya’ll do for Valetine’s Day together?” DeGeneres asked Swift and Efron.

“Well, I don’t know. He had plans on Valentine’s Day,” quipped Swift, adding that she had spent the day with her single friends.

Efron joined in on the joke saying he “cooked dinner” with the special friend the singer referred to.

The talk show host then gifted the two several t-shirts that read “lovers”, “we’re just friends”, “we only hooked up once.”

DeGeneres brought up Efron in front of the Lover crooner once more when she told Swift upon her second visit on the show, saying: “You were here with your boyfriend, Zac Efron, last time.”

“We actually never dated,” said Swift.

“Yes you did,” responded DeGeneres.

She went on to push her buttons some more as she asked: “Which song is about Zac on the new CD?”

“There’s nothing really about Zac on the CD because we didn’t date,” Swift replied.