Prince Charles could bar Prince William from inheriting one royal title when he takes over

Prince William will be inheriting a number of titles after Prince Charles takes over the throne.

However, experts predict that there may be one title that the Duke of Cambridge will be blocked from receiving by his father.

Charles is currently holding on to a number of royal titles, from the Duke of Cornwall and Rothesay to the Prince of Wales.

All of these are expected to pass on to the heir apparent. However, as per constitutional experts, this could change in Charles and William’s case.

University College London’s Constitution Unit experts suggest that it will be up to Charles to hand over the Prince of Wales title to his son or not.

“Charles was created Prince of Wales in 1958 when he was aged 10, with an investiture at Caernarvon Castle in 1969,” states the UCL Constitution Unit website.

"As an adult, Prince William might expect to become Prince of Wales soon after his father's accession; but that will be a matter for the new King to decide because, strictly, the title is not heritable."

Talking to Express, another constitutional expert, Iaiam MacMarthanne said: "The title of Prince of Wales is not assumed automatically by the heir to the throne, and remains within the gift of the monarch. In the case of Charles, his mother the Queen created him Prince of Wales in 1958.”

"In the event of the Duke of Cambridge being made Prince of Wales, Catherine would automatically become Princess of Wales,” he said.