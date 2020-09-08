Selena Gomez says her exes Justin Bieber, The Weeknd think she is ‘crazy’

Vocal powerhouse Selena Gomez has always made headlines because of her previous high-profile romances.

And as having gone through some difficult periods in her life, the 28-year-old can’t help but think what her past paramours think about her struggle with mental health, as well as the extra attention she gets for her romantic life.

In her latest interview, the Rare singer told YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials how her dating life has hit pause during quarantine.

“It’s hard [to find a man] in quarantine,” said Gomez, adding a clarification that this did not mean anyone can ask her out now.

“It’s just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff … and I’m like, ‘I didn’t really mean it, though.’ Guys are a lot of work,” she went on to say.

She also disclosed what her current status was with her ex-boyfriends, saying: “Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy,” adding: “I don’t care.”

Gomez has dated a number of A-listers in the past, including Orlando Bloom, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. She had also been linked to former One Direction member Niall Horan, which the singer denied.