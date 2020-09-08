Victoria and David Beckham tested positive for coronavirus after ‘partying’ in LA

This year has been tough on all of us, but for David and Victoria Beckham, 2020 has undoubtedly created a number of hurdles. with the furlough scandal especially.



According to The Sun, the couple had been down with coronavirus as well earlier this year, but they decided to keep their journey a secret.

A source told the publication, that the two had been attending a string of parties earlier this year which led to them ‘catching’ the virus.

The insider, close to the family, revealed that the news left the fashion designer devastated as she ‘feared’ her family becoming ‘super spreaders.’

"David was on duty for his club Inter Miami, and Victoria and the family flew down to support him,” said the source.

"They attended a couple of swanky networking events as David had promotional duties, and were shaking hands and kissing fans and various club dignitaries. They then flew back to London, and were whisked straight to their Cotswolds mansion,” the grapevine added.

The Beckhams had celebrated Brooklyn’s 21st birthday on March 6 at their country retreat which was attended by a number of A-listers including Emma Bunton and Stormzy.

“David started to feel ill and then Victoria developed a sore throat. At the same time, several of their team including drivers, bodyguards and assistants fell ill — a couple of them very badly so,” the source said.

“Victoria really panicked and made the whole family quarantine rigidly for more than two weeks," they added.

After complete recovery, the two had even sent out care packages for their team and staff members.