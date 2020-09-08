Gigi Hadid shares all about her intense pregnancy cravings right before due date

Gigi Hadid came forth revealing that she has been having some intense pregnancy cravings.

The supermodel, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik, is gearing up to become a mother this month.

Taking to Twitter, Gigi gave insight about everything she has been craving doing the final days of pregnancy.

"Pregnancy is real when u order nationally shipped @sprinkles to be delivered to yourself," she wrote.

She added, ". @sprinkles do I have to defrost the whole box right when I get it or can I defrost them one by one to make them last longer?"

Gigi was then asked by a fan what more she craves apart from delicious delivery cupcakes, she said, "Supreme triple chunk brownies & make-your-own ranch mix dip w carrots ...... lol."

Earlier, Gigi unveiled a bunch of stunning photos from her maternity shoot.

"I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me," she said, responding to a fan.

"But [it] was definitely more tiring than working normally," she continued. "Got through the second look and was like 'guys I think I can only do two more' hahaaaa."