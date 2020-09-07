Fans gasp in horror as Tom Cruise performs death defying stunt for 'Mission Impossible 7'

A leaked video of Tom Cruise from the filming of "Mission Impossible 7" has gone viral on the internet.

In the footage , Tom Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt in the movie, is seen jumping off a long ramp over the edge of a mountaintop, leaving the viewers gasping in horror.





The motorcycle goes crashing to the ground and Tom Cruse follows it. The actor had a parachute attached and is seen landing safely.







