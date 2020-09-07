Fans gasp in horror as Tom Cruise performs death defying stunt for 'Mission Impossible 7'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A leaked video of Tom Cruise from the filming of "Mission Impossible 7" has gone viral on the internet.
In the footage , Tom Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt in the movie, is seen jumping off a long ramp over the edge of a mountaintop, leaving the viewers gasping in horror.
The motorcycle goes crashing to the ground and Tom Cruse follows it. The actor had a parachute attached and is seen landing safely.