Mon Sep 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 7, 2020

Fans gasp in horror as Tom Cruise performs death defying stunt for 'Mission Impossible 7'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 07, 2020

A leaked video of Tom Cruise from the filming of "Mission Impossible 7" has gone viral on the internet.

In the footage , Tom Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt in the movie, is seen jumping off a long ramp over the edge of a mountaintop, leaving the viewers gasping in horror.


The motorcycle goes crashing to the ground and Tom Cruse follows it. The actor had a parachute attached and is seen landing safely.

Action... #MI7 Day 1

