Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decide to leave US for Australia?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently bought a home in the US, is reportedly planing to purchase a beach house in Australia.

The Duke of Sussex, as claimed by a media outlet, is allegedly looking for a beach house like the one his beloved mum - the late Princess Diana - visited before becoming the part of the royal family.

After Moving out of their rented property in Los Angeles, the royal couple is settling in Santa Barbara with their son Archie Harrison. Previously, it was reported that Harry ‘hated’ LA and Meghan has always liked Montecito.

Now, the new report claims that the Duke of Sussex is also interested in purchasing a home in Australia. Some of the royal fans started to speculate as they are planning to move to the land of kangaroos. While Harry, in his recent video, was seen admitting that said he's 'loving' 'fantastic' live in the US.

Royal expert, Judy Wade, was reported to have said that the Princess of people secretly stayed there with her mother, spending time swimming, surfing and soul searching before Prince Charles announced their engagement.