Amber Heard opposes Johnny Depp's plea to delay trial for filming 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard 'opposed his request to delay their multi-million dollar defamation trial, claiming she's due to film Aquaman 2 in February 2021.

The 34-year-old actress accused the 'Pirates of The Caribbean' star of making 'no effort whatsoever' to follow their planned court dates in January next year.

Last week, Johnny Depp requested the court to delay the trial as he wanted to start shooting for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' in London

The Texan's lawyers reportedly wrote against the appeal: 'Although Mr Depp had been contacted in late June or July with the proposed filming dates, he did not alert them to the trial dates.'



Amber is said to have claimed she's due to film 'Aquaman 2' in February 2021, with her schedule potentially being at risk of clashing with the case if Johnny's motion is accepted.

The award-winning actor, who is suing Amber for libel in Virginia, filed documents in Fairfax County on August 21.



The court had set the trial to run from January 11 to January 28, although Warner Bros. recently revealed they plan on filming his fantasy sequel from October until February next year.



Johnny is all set to return as Gellert Grindelwald, who was teased in a brief cameo in 2016's 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them', before his starring role in sequel 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'.