Mon Sep 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 7, 2020

Meghan Markle's ex-friend Jessica Mulroney shares new meaningful post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 07, 2020

Jessica Mulroney has shared an other  Instagram post with a cryptic message, "difficult decisions", after  deleting a throwback picture from Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

Mulroney shared lines from a poem by Tyler Knott Gregson, with a caption about the difficulties everyone has to face  while  making  decisions in the life.

 The stylist wrote: "Everybody is going through their own difficult decisions at the moment."

In the post, she apparently  pleas for people not to 'guilt' others about the choices they make.

She continued:  "Let’s not guilt anybody for whatever choice they make whether about schooling their children or in business and know that better days are coming."

Jessica Mulroney was trying to give impression as she  has some tough choices ahead — and that we all do, for that matter.

 The poem, she shared on Instagram, reads: "At the close of this day, find the courage to hold hope, to breathe deeply and believe that better days will come."

The post may have some important message for those  who have been following the rumors about the state of the stylist's friendship with Meghan Markle. which has reportedly been strained in the wake of Mulroney's white privilege scandal earlier this summer. 

