Meghan Markle's ex-friend Jessica Mulroney shares new meaningful post

Jessica Mulroney has shared an other Instagram post with a cryptic message, "difficult decisions", after deleting a throwback picture from Meghan Markle's royal wedding.



Mulroney shared lines from a poem by Tyler Knott Gregson, with a caption about the difficulties everyone has to face while making decisions in the life.

The stylist wrote: "Everybody is going through their own difficult decisions at the moment."

In the post, she apparently pleas for people not to 'guilt' others about the choices they make.

She continued: "Let’s not guilt anybody for whatever choice they make whether about schooling their children or in business and know that better days are coming."



Jessica Mulroney was trying to give impression as she has some tough choices ahead — and that we all do, for that matter.



The poem, she shared on Instagram, reads: "At the close of this day, find the courage to hold hope, to breathe deeply and believe that better days will come."



The post may have some important message for those who have been following the rumors about the state of the stylist's friendship with Meghan Markle. which has reportedly been strained in the wake of Mulroney's white privilege scandal earlier this summer.