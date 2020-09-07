close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 7, 2020

Prince William vowed to give Princess Diana her royal title back once he becomes king

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 07, 2020

How Princess Diana broke the news of her divorce with Charles to Prince William

Prince William had only spent a limited time with her mother Princess Diana due to the divorce and her untimely demise.

However, despite the physical distance, the Duke of Cambridge was quite close to the Princess of Wales and had even made a special promise to her.

After Diana and Prince Charles’s divorce, the princess’s Her Royal Highness (HRH) title was stripped as per her ex-husband’s insistence, even though Queen Elizabeth II had no objections about her keeping it.

This meant that Diana had to curtsy to all members of the British royal family, including her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Diana’s butler, Paul Burrell revealed the promise that 14-year-old William made to his mom in his book, A Royal Duty.

Burrell wrote that Diana was promised by William to have her royal title back when he takes over the throne.

"Don't worry, Mummy, I will give it back to you one day when I am king,” Burrell quoted William. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment