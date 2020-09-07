Scarlett Johansson terms Black Widow’s death in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ‘bittersweet’

'Avengers:Endgame' fan theory reveals why 'Hulk' failed to bring 'Black Widow' back to life

Marvel fans were left devastated after losing one of their favourite OG Avengers, Black Widow, in the events of Avengers: Endgame.



Scarlett Johansson who essays the role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, revealed how she found out about her much-loved character facing the axe.

Talking to Empire magazine, Johansson said: “It was before shooting Infinity War that I was made aware of what was going to happen in Endgame.”

“Kevin (Feige) called me and said, ‘Look, obviously we’re at a place where there’s going to be big sacrifices and big losses’. We had all anticipated that. So it didn’t seem out of character. It kind of made sense to me, I guess, even though I was sad about it.”

“But after I hung up the phone I remember I thought, ‘Okay, I guess it’s me’. And it took me a minute to process it. It was bittersweet, but it was not a shock,” she revealed.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo had shot Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame back-to-back, and an alternate version of Romanoff’s death was also shot.