Scarlett Johansson terms Black Widow’s death in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ‘bittersweet’

Mon Sep 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 7, 2020

Marvel fans were left devastated after losing one of their favourite OG Avengers, Black Widow, in the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Scarlett Johansson who essays the role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, revealed how she found out about her much-loved character facing the axe.

Talking to Empire magazine, Johansson said: “It was before shooting Infinity War that I was made aware of what was going to happen in Endgame.”

“Kevin (Feige) called me and said, ‘Look, obviously we’re at a place where there’s going to be big sacrifices and big losses’. We had all anticipated that. So it didn’t seem out of character. It kind of made sense to me, I guess, even though I was sad about it.”

“But after I hung up the phone I remember I thought, ‘Okay, I guess it’s me’. And it took me a minute to process it. It was bittersweet, but it was not a shock,” she revealed.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo had shot Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame back-to-back, and an alternate version of Romanoff’s death was also shot. 

