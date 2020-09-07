Prince Harry and Meghan Markle redline Invictus fundraiser, sparking outrage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle incurred the wrath of the public once more after they cancelled a scheduled fundraiser.

The event for the Invictus Games Foundation to raise £1 million was cancelled by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they signed their contentious over nine figures deal with Netflix.

The event, created by the prince for sickly or wounded armed serve members, features a variety of sports including indoor rowing, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball.

As per the Sunday Times, the event was to be aired on Amazon—rival of Netflix—but a financial conflict occurred following the pair’s lucrative deal with the streaming giant.

The cancellation was widely criticized by royal fans who once again targeted their latest deal.

However, a spokesperson of the Invictus clarified that the reason for cancellation was the coronavirus pandemic and not the Netflix deal.