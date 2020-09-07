Kanye West ‘walks’ on water with kids for his Sunday Service ceremony

American rapper Kanye West left fans stunned after he arrived at his Sunday Service by ‘walking on water.’

The White House hopeful gave the illusion that he was walking from the middle of the lake along with his children while his gospel choir also performed from inside the water body.

The rapper and his children North and Saint walked calmly across the lake while Kim Kardashian filmed her family from the bank, later sharing the videos on her Instagram Stories.

American televangelist and pastor Joel Osteen also gave a speech during the service as he also walked on water.

“Watching these fine men and women sing, it looks like they are walking on water. My mind goes back to that time where Jesus invited Peter to walk on the water. I can imagine Peter thought ‘Jesus, what are you talking about? That’s impossible! I can’t do that!” he said in the speech.

“I think we all have that in times in life where we think ‘God is telling me to do something. I feel it down inside.’ But we don’t feel quantified or have the experience,” he added.