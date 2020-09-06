Dr Sania Nishtar pays visit to Neelum Valley, inspects Ehsaas cash disbursal system

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar visited the Jura sector near the Line of Control in Neelum Valley Sunday to inspect arrangements for the disbursal of the cash stipends to families in villages along the LoC.

Dr Nishtar also oversaw digital disbursement of Rs 12,000 Ehsaas Cash handouts to vulnerable families living along the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), said a news release issued here.



She interacted with women who came at the Jura Bazar site to collect cash grants.

Under the programme, the government is disbursing an estimated Rs3bn among all families residing in 219 villages at the LoC.

“All families in 219 villages across LoC in AJK are under the persistent risk of unprovoked attacks and have sacrificed their lives, livestock, and properties.

All families in these villages have been included in the Ehsaas program”, said Dr Nishtar.

In the last week of June 2020, the prime minister announced Ehsaas Cash package for around 138,275 families of 219 villages living along the LoC.

The families will receive a monthly stipend of Rs.2,000 as well as an emergency cash payment of Rs 12,000 to be given to the women of these households.

Nishtar appreciated steps taken by the Pakistan Army and the district administration Neelum Valley for assisting the cash emergency programme by updating lists of households and ensuring that none of the households residing in 219 villages along the LoC get deprived of the cash in line with cabinet’s decision.

She also met the victim families in Jura Bazar who had suffered severe damage to their properties as a result of unprovoked attacks by Indian troops.

She lauded measures being taken by the district administration and Pakistan Army for provision of financial assistance to the poor along the LoC.

The ongoing Ehsaas national socio-economic registry survey was also discussed along with the opening of registration desks in AJK after the completion of the survey.

To roll out the survey in AJK, training of teachers as master trainers is being started in collaboration with the Azad Kashmir Education Department.