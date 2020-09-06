Kanye West has spent $6 million on his presidential campaign since July: report

US rapper and presidential hopeful Kanye West has spent nearly $6 million on his campaign since he launched it in July.



According to Kanye West’s presidential campaign finance report, filed with the US Federal Election Commission on September 4, the I Love It singer has spent $5.86 million so far since he launched it on July 19, 2020.

According to the document, Kanye West has loaned his campaign over $6.7 million, split between July and August, 2020 (From July 15 to August 30).

Over $4.4 are reported to have spent on trying to get Kanye West onto ballots.

According to a report by CNN, Kanye West is currently on ballots in 10 states.

The singer, in his filing, has mentioned himself as being ‘self-employed/entrepreneur’.

Kanye announced on Twitter on July 4 (US Independence Day) that he was running for president of the United States.

He tweeted, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”