No one will become homeless in clearing of nullah encroachments, promises Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday promised to the Karachittes living on the encroachments of the nullahs of the port city that they will not be rendered homeless as work is carried out to clear the area.



"We will clear the nullah encroachments but with fairness. No one's homes will be destroyed. If a house must be demolished, people will be provided an alternate first," Bilawal said, while addressing party workers in Karachi's Nazimabad area.



The PPP leader said that it was "after 100 years" that the country had received such calamitous rains.

He has said that the party would now begin work in earnest on the development of the city as the “reign of terror” in the province is effectively over.

Lamenting the unprecedented destruction in the province caused by the rains, Bilawal said that his party stands by the people in these testing times and will facilitate citizens in every way possible.



He acknowledged that the Green Line bus project had adversely affected the city's drainage system.

"I need you all to extend the kind of support you did to Benazir," he said, speaking of his late mother.

"We will secure funds for Sindh from the federal government," Bilawal vowed.