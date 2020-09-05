close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 5, 2020

Naomi Campbell sued for ‘stealing’ millions of dollars from ex-boyfriend

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 05, 2020

Fashion icon Naomi Campbell is facing legal trouble at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, billionaire business tycoon Vladislav Doronin.

The corporate magnate filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend as revealed by court documents obtained by TMZ, on the account of her refusal to pay him back a loan.

While the exact sum of money remains unreported, he has also claimed that his former ladylove, whom he dated from 2008 to 2013, is also holding on to other belongings of him that are worth over $3million.

The mogul built his empire through his international real estate business and is currently the chairman of Aman Resorts. 

