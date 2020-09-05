Justin Bieber sings about ex Selena Gomez in Drake’s ‘Popstar’ music video

American singers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship was one of the most high-profile one in the industry.

And now, in the midst of reports claiming the Baby singer is back in contact with his former flame, the heartthrob was seen mouthing Gomez’s name in the latest music video of Popstar by Drake.

The eight-minute long video features the Sorry hit maker along with DJ Khaled with the former waking up after a late night party as he mouths the lyrics to the rapper’s song giving a shout-out to Gomez.

“I’m a pop star, but this [expletive] ain’t bubblegum, yeah/You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah/But my manager with 20 [expletive] in Buddakan, yeah, ayy/Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa/It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl/That [expletive] platinum just like all of my releases, my girl,” he sings.

Fans found it incredibly awkward for the singer to be mouthing his ex’s name, especially since the two ended things on a sour note.