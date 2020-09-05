Beyoncé donates $1 million to help small black-owned businesses in US

US singer and songwriter Beyoncé, who celebrated her 39th birthday on Friday, has pledged to donate $1 million to small black-owned businesses in America.



The Crazy in Love singer announced the donation through her foundation BeyGood recently. This is round two of the funding Beyonce and NAACP started in July this year.

“Proud to announce $1 million in additional funds from Beyonce to help black-owned small business,” BeyGood shared it Instagram handle.

The statement further says, “Round two of funding opens this month with our partner, NAACP.”

On Friday, Beyonce turned 39 and received love from her fans.



The singer’s mother Tina Knowles posted a throwback childhood video clip of Beyonce and penned down penned down a sweet birthday note for her.

She wrote, “Lauren sent this to me this morning and it made me smile !!! Happy Birthday to my forever little girl (in my head) from your biggest fan since your birth!! You have brought me soo much joy and have poured into me so much love and confidence. (yes confidence ,at my lowest points you Solange , Kelly. And Angie booted me up and helped me remember my power) !! I am so lucky to have you in my life.”

“Keep being a light to so many and a warrior that keeps it moving forward even when some people don’t get you, some get it now , and some oh well !!! it takes them a lot longer but maybe they’ll get it next year. Some are slower than others! Happy Birthday Baby !!!”, she further said.

