Jameela Jamil slams media reports on Meghan Markle friendship: 'I've only met her once'

Jameela Jamil is known for not mincing any words when it comes to speaking her mind.

The actress recently decided to respond to all the media reports circulating widely pertaining to her friendship with Meghan Markle.

The Sun earlier reported that Jamil has grown a deeper bond with the Duchess of Sussex ever since the latter moved to California.

“Jameela and James drove up to Montecito from Los Angeles and spent time with Meghan and Harry,” a source told the paper.

“They also had a stroll on the beach but Meghan and Harry didn’t venture out with them," they added.

The publication also noted Jamil's tweets about Prince Andrew.

“I think they may be more embarrassed by their alleged resident pedo Andrew who was besties with a sex trafficker, than an American supporting women voting in her own country and loosely referencing the importance of democracy,” Jamil had written.

To set the record straight about the media reports that went as far as to claim that she was quarantining with Meghan, Jamil said, "LOL. Went to a hotel in SB [Santa Barbara] for a romantic getaway with my boyfriend... and have seen 8 days of articles with increasingly ridiculous stories, none of which are consistent, none of which make sense... (all to now create the lie that she controls me and coordinates my every move.)" she wrote on Twitter.

"I’ve met this woman once. Ever. #BestFriends These articles are a strategy to now blame her for MY every word and move. And to attempt to discredit my calling them out as if it isn’t a *FACT* that they bully and harass her for clicks, to feed Britain’s already sturdy xenophobia."

Jamil also criticised racist coverage of the British media in the past.

"As the conversation around racism in UK media is heating up, they are scrambling to justify years of racially motivated abuse/harassment by turning the public against her based on lies and rumors. Remember how they printed she would 'thicken the Royal blue blood with EXOTIC DNA?'" she wrote referencing Meghan.