When Trump urged Robert Pattinson to 'be smart' and 'dump' Kristen Stewart

Four years before becoming the US president, Donald Trump had used his Twitter account to share dating advice for Robert Pattinson.

The US billionaire asked Pattinson to "be smart" and "dump Kristen Stewart".

"Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert," Trump tweeted on October 23, 2012.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting the filmmakers to suspend shooting for "The Batman".





