Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski to share screen in future?

Brad Pitt has given fame to his rumoured gierlfriend Nicole Poturalski as the Oscar-winning star reportedly whisked off her to his and Angelina Jolie's wedding venue, Château Miraval last week.

Brad - who shocked the showbiz world by stepping out with married Nicole in the south of France - is said to be smitten with the German model and would reportedly share the screen in future.

A media outlet, citing source, reported that Nicole's relationship with Brad could help her career, as she's wanting to get into acting and had meetings during a recent visit to LA, where she spent time with the star.

Undoubtedly, Brad has the connections and ability to help turn Nicole into a star. Brad and Nicole were first potted at a Kanye West gig last year

The 56-year-old's production company Plan B has a string of upcoming projects in the works. Now, she has to prove to not only him, but his team that she’s worthy of a role.