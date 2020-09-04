Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski to share screen in future?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Brad Pitt has given fame to his rumoured gierlfriend Nicole Poturalski as the Oscar-winning star reportedly whisked off her to his and Angelina Jolie's wedding venue, Château Miraval last week.
Brad - who shocked the showbiz world by stepping out with married Nicole in the south of France - is said to be smitten with the German model and would reportedly share the screen in future.
A media outlet, citing source, reported that Nicole's relationship with Brad could help her career, as she's wanting to get into acting and had meetings during a recent visit to LA, where she spent time with the star.
Undoubtedly, Brad has the connections and ability to help turn Nicole into a star. Brad and Nicole were first potted at a Kanye West gig last year
The 56-year-old's production company Plan B has a string of upcoming projects in the works. Now, she has to prove to not only him, but his team that she’s worthy of a role.