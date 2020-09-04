close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 4, 2020

Tomi Lahren sparks romance rumours with Jay Cutler

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 04, 2020

Jay Cutler and  conservative political pundit Tomi Lahren were  seen having fun at Nashville bar on Thursday, according to reports.

The TV host, 28, and the former Chicago Bears quarterback, 37 - who split from wife Kristin Cavallari earlier this year -  were  recently spotted at a Nashville bar.

One tweet, which has garnered over 5,000 likes, poked fun at Cutler's football career, tweeting, "Jay Cutler and Tomi Lahren are dating. She can rest easily that, if he tries to make a pass at another woman, it won't get there. Geez, I crack myself up."

It's unclear where the speculation began but a source tells E! News: "The two of them were having a lot of fun together at a table along with two other friends," the source shares. "Tomi and Jay were passing a bottle of tequila back and forth and taking shots together directly from the bottle."

It adds, "The two of them left together."

However, a second source denied any romantic affiliation, saying, "They are just friends."

Both of the stars recently got out of committed relationships, with Jay announcing his divorce from Kristin Cavallari in April.

Similarly, the Fox Nation personality ended her engagement to Brandon Fricke in April. According to a statement obtained by People, Tomi explained, "It just wasn't in the cards."

