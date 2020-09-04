Johnny Depp follows Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck to have young girlfriend Sophie Hermann

After Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp is rumoured to be 'romantically linked to a new girl as he reportedly spent time with Made In Chelsea's Sophie Hermann in a hotel.

The-57- year old is romantically involved with 'Made In Chelsea' star Sophie Hermann, 33, according to reports.

'Pirates of the Caribbean' star, who has been in an explosive court battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, reportedly grew close to Sophie, 33, after the pair met at The Corinthia Hotel in London earlier this year.



It was also reported that the dashing actor and Made In Chelsea star have spoken on the phone after Sophie slipped her number to Depp.

"Sophie left her phone number on a piece of paper and slid it between the strings of his guitar," a media outlet claimed.



Amber Heard, 34, a model and actress, had filed for divorce in 2016 and obtained a restraining order against Depp on the grounds of domestic abuse. The divorce was finalized in 2017.

Depp and Heard first met on the set of the 2011 comedy "The Rum Diary" and married in Los Angeles in February 2015.

