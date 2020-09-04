Inside Princess Diana's relationship with Prince Charles right before doomed car crash

Princess Diana's relationship with her husband Prince Charles was no less than a roller coaster ride, full of ups and downs.

The Princess of Wales' bond with her spouse detoriarated quickly over the passage of time.

However, right before Diana's tragic death, had buried the hatchet and were hopeful about the future, but separately.

As revealed by CNN Royal Correspondent Victoria Arbiter to Us Weekly, “I think they were finally coming to find a common ground. It had been very difficult, very acrimonious,."

“I think just before she died she had really found her calling. She was excited for the future. She’d let go of the past,"she added.

Meanwhile, the duo, that was parents to Prince William and Prince Harry, wanted the best for their kids.

“Of course there were the still wobbles because it’s very difficult to coparent when you’re divorced and even more so on a public platform, but I think they had moved beyond the really ugly stage of that relationship and they were embracing what the future had in store for both of them.”



Arbiter goes on to describe how CNN documentary The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty gives an in-depth analysis about Charles and Diana's marriage, as it 'cuts through the drama, the soap opera nature and the salacious news headlines.'

“There’s a really nice moment in this documentary where it talks about when Prince Charles went to Paris to bring Diana home following her death. He was beyond devastated.

"They were officially divorced, but he did still love her. She was the mother of his children,” Arbiter tells Us. “I think they probably had matured. They let go of their ugliness and I think that the future was looking promising," said Arbiter.