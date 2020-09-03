Liam Payne opens up about his engagement with Maya Henry: 'We’re really happy'

Liam Payne, 'One Direction' star, has revealed his engagement to Maya Henry for the first time and said that they're really happy.

The actor shared the happy news during an appearance on 'Good Morning America' on Thursday.

Liam, after being congratulated by the hosts, said: "Thank you, we’re just really happy." He added, "The last week I’ve had a birthday, my son has gone to school for the first time today, so it feels like a lot of firsts for me actually, which is great!"



It comes after Maya, 20, was spotted wearing a large diamond engagement ring on her finger.

The couple has been dating for two years following Liam’s split from Cheryl, with whom he shares son, Bear.