close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 3, 2020

Liam Payne opens up about his engagement with Maya Henry: 'We’re really happy'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 03, 2020

Liam Payne, 'One Direction' star, has revealed his engagement to Maya Henry for the first time and said that they're really happy.

The actor shared the happy news during an appearance on 'Good Morning America' on Thursday.

Liam,  after being congratulated by the hosts, said: "Thank you, we’re just really happy." He added,   "The last week I’ve had a birthday, my son has gone to school for the first time today, so it feels like a lot of firsts for me actually, which is great!"

It comes after Maya, 20, was spotted wearing a large diamond engagement ring on her finger. 

The couple has been dating for two years following Liam’s split from Cheryl, with whom he shares son, Bear. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment