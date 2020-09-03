IBA receives flak over new attendance policy regarding COVID-19

The general guidelines issued by the institute urge students to maintain social distancing, limit contact and constantly use masks and sanitisers. — IBA/Files

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration Karachi has cautioned its pupils that if they are infected with coronavirus, the institute will not give them any relief with respect to the attendance regulations.

The notice has students worried, who say that the very narrow margin for absences may mean they will be failed for their courses if they are forced to skip classes due to illness.

The notice, sent via email on Wednesday, is therefore generating widespread criticism from students and others for apparently being insensitive to health protocols.

The notice acknowledges that despite a general, nationwide decline in infections, standard operating procedures and appropriate preventive measures ought to be followed when university resumes.

The general guidelines issued by the institute urge students to maintain social distancing, limit contact and constantly use masks and sanitisers.

However, the most controversial part of the email concerns students contracting the virus and observing isolation — which states that if a student exhibits any coronavirus symptoms, they should stay at their residence.

"Please note, if a student contracts COVID-19, he/she will not be given any leeway in attendance. Absences allowed for a course as per policy will remain in force and no exception on medical grounds will be given. Use your absences wisely, be cautious in late comings and skipping classes."



The decision seemingly did not sit well with observers, who have called out the institution over the issue.