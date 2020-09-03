Brad Pitt unfazed by Angelina Jolie's reaction to romance with Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt is unbothered by Angelina Jolie's resentful comment on his romance with Nicole Poturalski.

The Ad Astra star does not care if his ex wife is going to 'lash out' at him for taking new girlfriend to the French chateau where he married Jolie.

“Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina,” a source told Us Weekly.

“He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will," the insider added.

Pitt was earlier seen arriving at Le Bourget Airport near Paris with Poturalski, before boarding a private jet to Château Miraval.

The estate was bought by Pitt and Jolie together in 2008, where they tied the knot to themselves six years later.

Amid all this, Pitt and Jolie are embroiled in a legal war related to the custody of their six kids.

They are set to face each other in court in October.

“Brad has done everything he could in his power to avoid this moment,” a source said. “Angelina hasn’t in Brad’s perspective.”

The former couple are parents to Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.