Angelina Jolie reacts to Brad Pitt's dating buzz with German model Nicole Poturalski

The internet has been abuzz with the news of Brad Pitt dating German model Nicole Poturalski of late.

Pitt's former wife Angelina Jolie has finally reacted to all the hearsay about the new couple.

A source close to Pitt and Jolie revealed to Us Weekly, "Her interests are the same as they always have been, which is to protect the kids and the health of the family. In the end, she is going to do what’s best for the children as she has done all along."

Meanwhile, the former spouses are embroiled in a legal battle pertaining to the custody of their six children.

“She only wants peace and what’s fair” for the sake of the children, revealed a source previously. “She is a very protective parent. Everything she’s done is for the health of the family.”

On the other hand, Pitt is fuming over Jolie's antics in court and is doing everything he can to strike back.

“Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time,” another source said earlier. “He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back — hard.”



Amid the legal drama, Pitt was pictured together with new sweetheart Nicole Poturalski.

The duo is currently vacationing in the south of France at Château Miraval, the French estate and vineyard he owns with Jolie.

It is the same chateau where he tied the knot with the Salt actress.