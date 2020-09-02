Esra Bilgic ready to enthrall fans, shares stunning snap

Prominent Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essayed the lead role of Halime Sultan in historic series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, has mesmerised fans with her new Instagram post.

Esra, in the picture, appears to be a pop star, holding guitar in the way as she's going to wow fans with her magical voice.

The actress looked slim smart in white casual top and black skinny paints, flaunting her gorgeous personality to attract huge applause from her Instagram followers.

Some of the fans have presumed as she is going to star in a new project anytime soon as the post seemingly hinting about it.

Esra captioned the stunning post: It’s me again. with a funny emoji. In the parentheses she wrote: (We’re just getting started)

On Tuesday, Esra Bilgic befittingly responded to a troll that mocked her choice of dresses.



It all happened when a social media user taunted the Turkish superstar in the comment section of a recent Instagram post: "Please don't wear such dresses Halima Baji, not good," with an angry emoji.

Responding to the comment, Esra wrote: "Let me give you a little advice: Don't follow me. Thank you."



