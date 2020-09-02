ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday he has asked for immediate release of under-trial and convicted women prisoners who fulfilled the criteria listed in the Supreme Court's latest verdict.



PM Imran said he took the decision after meeting the Ministry of Human Rights officials, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan, and Barrister Ali Zafar.

"I have asked for immediate implementation of SC order 299/2020 for release of Under Trial women prisoners & convicted women prisoners who fulfill criteria of SC Order," he wrote on Twitter.

"I have also asked for immediate reports on foreign women prisoners & women on death row for humanitarian consideration," he added.



PM asks for timeline on prison reforms

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said the prime minister has asked for a complete timeline on prison reforms implementation.

"A great move forward for human rights & humanitarian approach to prisoners. This is just the start," Mazari wrote on Twitter.

"PM has asked for a complete timeline on prison reforms implementation - our Report on prison reforms is ready & now going to prepare implementation timelines with Barr Ali Zafar," she added.

Last week, the minister had presented a report on the plight of women in Pakistan's prisons, aimed at highlighting their problems comprehensively, to PM Imran Khan.

The premier had on May 29 formed a committee to study and investigate the plight of women in prisons.

Mazari had announced on Twitter that she had presented the report to the prime minister.

She had thanked all the provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the committee's two civil society experts, and the staff of her ministry for their support and contribution in the preparation of the report.