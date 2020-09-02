Meghan Markle's real name revealed: Watch

Meghan Markle revealed her full name to fans during her appearance at 'Rachael Ray Show' in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex exclusively shared interesting things about her job and showbiz life in the show.

Her full name is Rachel Meghan Markle and her official title as a royal was, 'Princess of the United Kingdom', which left some of her fans shocked, as she was given the title of Duchess of Sussex by the Queen when she wed Harry in 2018.



Meghan, who has become one of the most popular public figures around the world ever since she married with Prince Harry, appeared to be a blessed lady during the show and admitted that all her dreams came true at the same time.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year - recently moved from Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills to a mansion in Santa Barbara.

After marriage, the Duchess of Sussex has gotten herself involved in a number of charities and projects working towards societal betterment which has therein sparked conversation about her future political plans.

