Jennifer Aniston supports 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow as she shares exciting family news

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has shared a family news on social media to tell her fans how proud she was of her talented cousin, following the release of her new book. Jennifer Aniston was one of the first to like the post.



The Phoebe Buffay actress, who is very private about her personal life and rarely posts on social media, took to her Instagram this week to announce about her cousin's book, 'Love Sold Separately.



Lisa's good friend and former co-star Jennifer Aniston quickly responded to the news to support her. She was one of the first to like the post.



The actress posted a picture of her cousin Ellen Meister's novel, and captioned it: "This is such a fun breezy read. And @ellenmeister is my cousin! Woohoo."

During the lockdown, Lisa has been keeping a relatively low profile, but delighted fans back in June after taking part in a Friends Q&A with Jennifer for Variety's YouTube channel.



The pair were both at their respective homes as they chatted via a video link, and opened up about the much-anticipated Friends reunion show, which has been postponed because of the ongoing pandemic.

Jennifer told her co-star that she can't wait for it to happen, saying: "I cannot wait. It's also strange to think it would have been shot and already aired and it would be a little speck in our memory."

Lisa has been staying at her home in Beverly Hills over the past few months with her son Julian and husband Michael Stern.

