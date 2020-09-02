Amber Heard enjoys a hike as Johnny Depp files fresh case against her

Amber Heard was seen enjoying a hike in the Los Angeles sunshine on Tuesday amid claims that her ex husband Johnny Depp has launched a new court case against her.



Amber's outing came after it was claimed that her ex husband Johnny Depp has filed a new court case against her.

The 34-year-old enjoyed the Los Angeles sunshine on her walk this week, keeping the sun off of her face in a chic straw hat . The 'Rum Diaries' star sported a cream linen shirt to look pretty in the broad daylight.



The star teamed the look with a pair of black leggings and a matching pair of trainers. She accessorised with a coral coloured bandanna worn around her neck.

Amber had a a water bottle in her hand as she enjoyed the high energy hike.

It comes after it was claimed Depp's lawyers are expected to serve papers in America that could result in his ex wife Amber giving evidence again about their turbulent marriage.

She previously claimed that the Hollywood actor was abusive and violent towards her during their three years together.

The actor has denied the allegations and took a media outlet to court in July over an article that called him a 'wife beater'.



