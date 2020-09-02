Prince Harry to be considered resident alien in US after reaching cut-off point

From UK to Canada and from there the United States, Prince Harry is quickly approaching the cut-off point for residency in his new home country.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex is only three weeks away from the cut-off point after which he will be considered a resident alien and will be required to become a taxpayer.

It takes 183 days for one to be considered a resident following the cut-off and the duke and duchess have been in California for 159 days during which they have not exited the States.

Harry will now either have to attain a green card or clear the substantial presence test to be considered a resident alien, which basically means a foreign national living for official purposes, in a country where they do not have a citizenship.

Immigration and tax expert revealed to The Express that Harry’s chances of getting a green card are slim as this would turn him into a US individual for reasons pertaining to tax.

The substantial presence test, on the other hand, takes into account the number of days one has stayed within the country and whether or not they pass the conditions. In order to clear this test, it is essential to be in the US for 31 days for the current year and 183 in the past three years.

Long story short, if Harry reaches the mark of 183 this year, he would soon be considered a US citizen.