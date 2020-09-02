close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
September 2, 2020

Britain’s Got Talent star Ivan Royce dies at age of 51

Wed, Sep 02, 2020
Britain’s Got Talent star Ivan Royce dies at age of 51

Britain’s stand-up comedian Ian Royce passed away from severe pneumonia and multiple organ failure at the age of 51, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

Ivan Royce was best known for his warm-up act on Britain’s Got Talent. He also worked for the Britain’s The X Factor and Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

The actor’s family shared the sad news on Ian’s Twitter handle on Tuesday evening.

The statement reads: “It is with our greatest regret that we have to tell you all that Ian has passed away today from severe pneumonia and multiple organ failure.”

The statement further says, “He was in no pain and was surrounded by friends and family. He put up a good fight but is in a better place now. Roxanne x.”

Britain’s Got Talent’s hosts, Geordie duo Ant and Dec, have paid tribute to Royce, calling him ‘an integral part’ of the show.

