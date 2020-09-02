Selena Gomez lashes out at trolls who body-shamed her for gaining weight

Selena Gomez gave a rare glimpse of her stunning figure, after getting trolled for gaining weight earlier.

The former Disney star schooled all the trolls body-shaming her, revealing that her weight fluctuates a lot because of Lupus.

The Rare singer was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, and her condition got so severe that she had to undergo a kidney transplant after her kidneys failed to function.

Revealing how she got insecure of her weight, Gomez told Cosmopolitan, "I've gotten insecure. I also have lupus so I fluctuate in my weight a lot, so I've had to learn pretty early to have thick skin when it comes to this stuff and to understand that it doesn't matter at all. It's just hateful. It's all it is."

"So I wanted to find a way to make this brand into a community - into a lifestyle that's beyond make-up and showing you how to apply it."

She added, "It's about talking about makeup and the relationship you have [with it].

"I don't want this to be about me. I know obviously it's created by me, but I would be more proud to see the mission we have behind it as well as enjoy it."

In November 2019, Gomez said she gained massive weight because of her Lupus medication.

"I have Lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me, that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff," the songstress shared.

"It's the medication I have to take for the rest of my life—it depends on even the month, to be honest," she said.

"I don't care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say," Gomez asserted.