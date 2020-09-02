Brad Pitt's new darling Nicole Poturalski looks drunk at a private dinner with husband

Brad Pitt took the internet by storm after getting snapped in the south of France with new ladylove Nicole Poturalski.

As soon as the news broke the internet, fans rushed to find out more about Pitt's new sweetheart.

Much to everyone's surprise, it was revealed that the German model, 27, is in an open marriage with a restaurateur, 68.

And now, the first-ever picture of the model and her husband has emerged on the web, creating lots of buzz.

In the picture, Poturalski can be seen looking drunk, with a smoke in hand, during a private dinner alongside still-current hubby, Roland Mary.

A few of the couple's friends can also be seen joining them, at a lavish eatery that Mary owns in Berlin.



Meanwhile, it has been reported that Pitt met Poturalski at her husband's diner, Borchard, which has hosted high-profile personalities like former US president Barack Obama and Tom Cruise.



Pitt and Poturalski are currently enjoying a secret vacation in France at the same chateaux where he married Angelina Jolie.

The duo were seen arriving from Los Angeles - which is where Pitt lives - together and boarded a private jet to fly to the exotic location.