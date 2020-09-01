Meghan Markle 'used to work for US embassy': Watch video to know more about Duchess

Meghan Markle, during her appearance at 'Rachael Ray Show' in 2018, made startling revelations about herself, including her job and showbiz life. She even shared the truth about her real name which also stunned the host of the show.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become one of the most popular public figures around the world ever since they tied the knot.



And after they severed ties with the royal family, the royal fans started to know more about the couple who have been 'loving' a 'fantastic' life in the US.



Speaking with the host of the show, Meghan revealed that she used to work in the US embassy. She even spoke about her interest in politics and other fields.



Meghan appeared to be a blessed lady during the show and admitted that all her dreams came true at the same time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year - recently moved from Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills to a mansion in Santa Barbara.



Before starring in hit TV show Suits, 35-year-old Meghan Markle worked with US diplomats in Argentina. She also gained an International Relations degree at university.



After marriage, the Duchess of Sussex has gotten herself involved in a number of charities and projects working towards societal betterment which has therein sparked conversation about her future political plans.