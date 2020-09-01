Why is Brie Larson one of the most hated actors in Marvel Cinematic Universe?

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) welcomed Hollywood star Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, the new entry was received with an abundance of praise.

However, there were still a handful of people who were entirely against the Oscar winner taking on the role of Carol Danvers for the Marvel film that earned over $1 billion all across the globe.

While the Room actor hasn’t publicly said or done anything that would be offensive to die-hard fans, but it was her remarks prior to her casting as the superhero that don’t sit well with a number of people.

According to some fans, the actor had said during a press conference for her film A Wrinkle in Time that her film was not made for white men.

Larson, who has unabashedly been voicing out her feminist views all these years, had said: "I don’t need a 40-year-old white dude to tell me what didn’t work about A Wrinkle in Time. It wasn’t made for him!"

Apart from that, some fans were also quite dissatisfied with the overall outlook of Larson's Captain Marvel, deeming her ‘perfunctory’ and unfit for the role of the bold superhero.