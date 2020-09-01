Kim Kardashian demands ‘moderate’ police reforms

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has demanded moderate safe police reform to ensure police officers are held accountable when they break the law.



Taking to Twitter, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said, “Right now it’s ok if a police officer in California breaks the law while on the job. They cannot be sued for breaking the law.”

She urged the politicians to vote yes on SB731, a bill being considered by the Californian state senate that calls for sensible moderate police reform.

Kim Kardashian said, "This will just make police officers accountable if they break the law. Please we are calling for your leadership, Assembly Dems and Rendon63rd. YesOnSB731."

The mother-of-four called for police reforms days after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot unarmed African-American man Jacob Blake four times in the back.

She further said, “Feel free to call @Evan_Low and urge him to vote yes on #SB731 to ensure we have a moderate safe police reform and ensure police officers are held accountable when they break the law.”

Later, she turned to social media and shared some adorable photos and videos from her quick trip to Cabo.