Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's presence in Montecito angers locals

Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan's move to Montecito has reportedly annoyed locals because of the huge amount of paparazzi that are now in the city.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year - recently moved from Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills to a mansion in Santa Barbara, but locals are said to not be very happy about the move as paparazzi rush to snap a photo of the royals.

It is believed there are helicopters flying over four times a day to try and get the perfect shot of the couple and their 15-month-old son Archie whilst paparazzi are also on the ground, nearby their home and a local shopping centre.



And the new residents are also said to be attracting tourists to the area, with local shop owners being asked if they've seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to reports.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Prince Harry 'is much happier' since relocating out of town to Santa Barbara.