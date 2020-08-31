The Weeknd demands justice for Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor at the VMAs

American music icon, The Weeknd showed up at MTV's Video Music Awards 2020 prepped up to throw light on significant issues related to social justice and racism.

The singer and songwriter bagged the accolade for Best R&B video and while accepting the award, he brought the world’s attention towards victims of racial crimes and police brutality, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.

Sporting a bruised and bloodied face to promote his new album, After Hours, The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye accepted the moon person statuette and expressed gratitude to his collaborators, Anton Tammi, La Mar Taylor.

He went on to say: “It’s really hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment, so I’m just gonna say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor. Thank you.”

The recent surge in cases of police brutality and racial crimes has heightened tensions in the United States and given momentum to the Black Lives Matter movement.