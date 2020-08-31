Former flames Bella Hadid and The Weeknd reunite at MTV VMAs 2020

American singer The Weeknd and famed supermodel Bella Hadid ring ina year since they went separate ways and called it quits on their relationship.

Exactly one year later, the fashionista was dressed her best for the 2020 MTV VMAs where she ran into her past paramour The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye but didn’t stop for a chitchat despite being on “good terms.”

According to a source cited by the Daily Mail, the former couple acted ‘cool’ as they passed each other at the awards night.

“They played it cool and crossed paths with each other, same place, same time,” said the insider adding that the two are still on good terms.

Last year in August, Bella and Abel parted ways as E! News reported the two are “in different places right now, physically and mentally. Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut.”