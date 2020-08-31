Prince William claims Princess Diana would be an ‘absolute nightmare’ for his kids

Even years after the death of Princess Diana, she is still hailed the most influential global figure till date who broke royal traditions to give the best life to her two sons.

And while the Princess of Wales unfortunately did not live to see her grandchildren, her eldest son, Prince William had reportedly said that she would have been an “absolute nightmare” of a grandmother to his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In a documentary encircling the late royal family member, titled Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, the Duke of Cambridge had referred to her as a ‘nightmare.’

“She’d be a nightmare grandmother, absolute nightmare. She’d love the children to bits, but she’d be an absolute nightmare,” he said jokingly.

“She’d come, probably at bath time, cause an amazing scene, bubbles everywhere, bathwater all over the place, and then leave,” he added.

Setting aside the joke, William then admitted that she would have been “lovely” with the kids.

He also revealed how he makes sure that he keeps his mother’s memory alive for his kids, with the help of his wife Kate Middleton.

The family also has numerous photos of ‘Granny Diana’ hung all over their home, as William believes “it’s important they know who she was and that she existed.”

“I think, constantly talking about Granny Diana, so we’ve got more photos up round the house now of her and we talk about her a bit and stuff.”

“It’s hard because obviously, Catherine didn’t know her, she cannot really provide that level of detail. I want to make as much time and effort with [them] as I can because I realise these early years particularly are crucial for children, having seen what she did for us,” said William.