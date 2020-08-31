Chadwick Boseman’s death honoured by MTV VMAs: ‘His impact lives forever’

MTV VMAs 2020 opened with clips of Chadwick Boseman's 2018 VMAs win for 'Black Panther'

Late American actor Chadwick Boseman was honoured on Sunday at MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMAs) as the show was dedicated to the Black Panther star.

Host for the evening, Keke Palmer began the ceremony with a touching tribute for the actor who became a trailblazer for Black artists with his iconic portrayals on screens.

Palmer called Boseman “an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched, and everyone he encountered.”

“We dedicate tonight’s show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He’s a true hero, not just on screen, but everything he did. His impact lives forever,” she added.

The award show opened with clips of the actor’s 2018 VMAs win for his role as King T’Challa in Marvel’s record-shattering hit film Black Panther that became the first to feature a Black superhero.

Boseman lost his battle with colon cancer at the age of 43, on Friday, leaving the world in a state of utter disbelief with insurmountable grief. Fans, fellow celebrities and bigwigs from all walks of life had stepped forth to pay tribute to the deceased star.