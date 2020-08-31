Brad Pitt enjoys rain in Paris without his girlfriend Nicole Poturalski

Bollywood star Brad Pitt braved the rain while heading to a waiting car in Paris on Sunday as he left hotel without new flame Nicole Poturalski.

The 56-year-old megastar was caught on camera when he was crossing the street during rain. He was carrying a large taupe holdall while strolling on the road.

Pitt appeared to be a dashing youth as he sported a blue shirt, white trainers and a salmon hat. He was wearing face mask as per the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

It comes after it was revealed Nicole is married and that her husband is reportedly 'not interested' in being 'jealous' about her extra-marital dalliance with the hunky actor.

The 27-year- old German model was pictured with Pitt last week arriving at Le Castellet airport near Marseille in the South of France on his private jet.

It was also reported that the duo then headed for Chateau Miraval where the 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' actor married his second wife Angelina Jolie.