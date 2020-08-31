Prince Harry wants son Archie to play rugby, says 'loving' life in US

Prince Harry - who is enjoying new life in the US with wife Meghan Markle - has revealed that he wants to teach Archie how to play rugby.

In a clip released on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex was asked by Hanley -a former England rugby league player and coach - if he is enjoying life in the US, to which he said: "Oh easy question. I am loving it. It's fantastic."

Harry then joked that it's impossible to get hold of any rugby balls in the states and added he wants to find "mini rugby balls" so he "can get Archie involved in the game".

The Duke of Sussex recently moved from Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills to a mansion in Santa Barbara, California and has been conducting Zoom calls from the house to mark the Rugby League's 125th anniversary all weekend.

On Saturday, Harry vowed to be home for the Rugby World Cup League in the UK next year and revealed more about his LA life to Ellery Hanley MBE on Sunday.