Residents of Karachi's upscale locality announce protest against DHA over lack of amenities

KARACHI: Residents of an upscale locality in Pakistan's southern port city have called a protest against the the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) over its failure to provide them basic amenities following the destruction wreaked by the torrential August rains.
As heavy monsoon showers left most of the DHA's areas flooded and without power for over three days, angry residents announced they would protest against the housing authority later this week — Thursday, September 3 — at 12.30pm outside its Phase 1 office.
"We wish to register our legitimate right to get the supply of basic amenities of potable water, stable electricity, effective discharge and flow of drains and sewerage, elimination of hanging electricity wires & data cables, fixing of broken poles, providing of security [as well as] repair & re-carpeting of broken roads," read a statement from the citizens.
A list of 22 demands have been put forward by the residents of DHA, which includes the return of tax money taken from them under the "Development Charges" head.
The residents said they also wanted contractors and decision-makers held accountable for constructing "useless stormwater drains".
The upset residents have also demanded an audit report of the DHA be made public so that it could be known how the taxpayers' money was being spent.
They further called on the authority to remove charges and fees on "every kind of activity, approval and transaction inside our own homes".
Following is a list of 22 demands that the aggrieved residents said they will put forward in front of the DHA during their protest on September 3:
As the sixth spell of monsoon rain lashed Karachi on Thursday, several areas of the city, notably the DHA, were flooded.
Video clips on social media showed how several houses were flooded with rainwater as the area's stormwater drains failed to ensure water did not accumulate on the roads.
Most parts of DHA remained without power for more than two days, leading to angry protesters gathering at Do Talwar on Saturday night and chanting slogans against the DHA and other authorities for the poor infrastructure exposed by the rain and incessant power outages triggered by the heavy showers.