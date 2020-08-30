Taylor Swift sends super-fan a handwritten letter and gifts over PhD completion

American singer Taylor Swift has always been known as one of the most generous celebrities as she often surprises her fans with heartfelt gestures.

The Folklore hit maker recently paid accolades to her devoted fan who completed his qualification to become a Doctor of Philosophy, by sending him a token of love.

“Andy, someone told me you’re about to finish your PhD! I wanted to congratulate you on this incredible accomplishment and to applaud you for all the hard work you’ve put into our studies. This is EPIC!!” wrote Taylor alongside the gift.

“I saw how supportive you’ve been of my music over the years and was so touched. Thank you so much. I’m also so proud of you for the bravery you’ve shown in your personal life, choosing to live and love honestly even when it isn’t easy,” she further added.

“I hope you’re doing well in and amongst the chaos we’re all living through right now. In these times, I think it’s important to revel in the great moments when we can, and this is a moment worth celebrating! Sending you my love and best wishes, Taylor,” she concluded the hand-written note.

Andrew turned to Instagram to express gratitude for the singer’s kind gesture, as he wrote: “Thank you @taylorswift for taking the time to write such a beautiful message. You have been an inspiration to me for so many years and I can’t put into words how much this means to me. You have changed my life.”

“Thank you to my best friend @rlb_1 for making this happen and proving that at least I did one thing right,” he added.